Mildred Ann Ferrari, 95, of Plymouth, Mich., formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Mildred was born in New Kensington to her parents, the late Harry C. and Mildred (Frampton) Maier. She was the beloved wife of 41 years to the late Henry Ferrari; loving and devoted mother of Patricia Rupert; proud grandmother of Lisa (Scott) Spielman and Bryan (Kelly Rupert); and great-grandmother of Henry Spielman, Austyn Rupert and Hayden MacDermaid. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by her niece, Cindee (Rodney) Mose, nephew, Robert Maier, and niece, Helen Danish. Mildred was a world traveler who truly immersed herself in whatever part of the world she explored. She enjoyed the local foods and loved seeing the sights, meeting new people and returning home with wonderful stories of her adventures. She was a very active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Plymouth and she also was a very proud poll worker and delighted in making a difference in the community assisting others during local, state and national voting events. She also devoted time volunteering for the Plymouth Symphony. While she lived in Lower Burrell, Mildred was very active in the Grace Community Presbyterian Church. Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service at noon Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, with Pastor Kenneth Foust officiating, in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. www.giglerfuneralhome.com
