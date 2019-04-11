Mildred B. (Dougherty) Means, 99, formerly of Cheswick, died Monday, April 8, 2019, at Harmar Village Care Center, Cheswick. Mildred was born Monday, Feb. 29, 1920, in Brackenridge, to the late Wayne and Marie (Seibert) Dougherty. She was a member of the Cheswick Presbyterian Church, having lived in Cheswick since 1957. She enjoyed researching Irish ancestry and traveled on the QE2 to Ireland a few times. Mildred and her husband also enjoyed traveling extensively in the United States, especially taking trips to Florida in the winter. She is survived by her two nieces, Anne (William) Reilly, of Sarver, and Kay Dougherty, of Boston, Mass.; a nephew, Allen (Lila) Simmers, of Kennerdell, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, David A. Means, Dec. 12, 1990; her sister, Ruth Simmers; her brother, Glenn Dougherty; and her nephew, Wayne Simmers.

Family and friends are invited from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, where a service will be held immediately following at noon Saturday with the Rev. David Grissom, officiating. A private burial will be held at Mt. Airy Cemetery.

