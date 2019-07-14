Home

Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Mildred E. Chelko


1927 - 06
Mildred E. Chelko Obituary
Mildred E. (Austin) Chelko, 92, of Parks Township, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Our Family's Home in Ford City. She was born June 4, 1927, in Aliquippa, a daughter of the late William A. Austin Sr. and Sarah E. (Jester) Austin. Mildred had been employed by the J.S. Finch Co. Distillery Schenley Plant for 25 years before retirement. She was a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Vandergrift, Kiski Valley Coalition to Save Our Children, Armstrong County Tourist Bureau and Alle-Kiski Realtors. Mildred enjoyed reading, crocheting, walking, cooking, watching movies and attending get-togethers with her family and friends. Survivors include two sons, Mark Chelko, of Ford City, and Brian Chelko, of Hyde Park. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew B. Chelko, in July 2015; a brother, William A. Austin Jr.; and a sister, Betty Beck.
There will be no public visitation or funeral ceremonies. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Evergreen Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
Condolences to the Chelko family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 14, 2019
