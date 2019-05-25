Mildred E. Klucinec, 81, of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Tarentum, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at Trust Bridge Boca Care Center, Boca Raton, Fla. She was born Nov. 8, 1937, in Tarentum, to the late Michael and Veronica (Hudek) Klucinec. Mildred was a 1956 graduate of Tarentum High School. She enjoyed bowling, reading the newspaper, doing crossword puzzles, keeping up with current events and watching sports and her favorite shows on television. Mildred was an airport operations agent with American Airlines in Chicago, Los Angeles and Pittsburgh for more than 30 years, where she made many friends. She retired in 1998. Survivors include her sister-in-law, Mrs. (Michael) Myra Klucinec, of Chicago; nephews, Harry F. Sabulsky, of Natrona Heights, and John Klucinec Jr., of Verona; nieces, Lisa Klucinec, of Chicago, Mary Ellen (Sabulsky) Hadricky, of Boca Raton, and Mrs. (Greg) Rebecca Basista, of Tarentum; five great-nieces, Christina, Melissa, Heather, Rachel and Christie; and eight great-great-nephews and -nieces. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Michael Klucinec, of Chicago, and Francis "Harpo" Klucinec, of Tarentum; sister, Mrs. (Harry) Theresa (Klucinec) Sabulsky, of Tarentum, and infant sister, Agnes Klucinec.

Entombment was May 24, 2019, at Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell, with the Rev. Robert B. Walker officiating. Local arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.

Visit: www.dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 25, 2019