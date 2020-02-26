Home

Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Buffalo Presbyterian Church

Mildred E. Spencer


1934 - 2020
Mildred E. Spencer Obituary
Mildred E. Spencer, 85, of Sarver, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Fair Winds Manor. Born March 6, 1934, in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William and Ruth Barb McNally. Mildred was a graduate of Ambridge High School. She was a homemaker. She was a member of the Buffalo Presbyterian Church, in Sarver, where she served as a deacon. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, bowling and painting. Surviving are two sons, David (Cindy) Spencer, of Cabot, and Roger (Lauren) Spencer, of Cheswick; her daughter, Joanne (Neal Roberts) Vesztergom, of Sarver; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard T. "Spence" Spencer, who passed away Feb. 7, 2008; and two brothers, Paul and Buddy McNally. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the Buffalo Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Jean Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Buffalo Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 678 Sarver Road, Sarver, PA 16055.
