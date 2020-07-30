Mildred K. Tarosky Jablonski, 88, of Vandergrift, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born Sunday, Feb. 14, 1932, in Vandergrift, the daughter of the late Jacob and Rose Yankuskie Tarosky. She was a 1950 graduate of Vandergrift High School. She lived in Vandergrift, New Jersey and Florida before moving back to North Apollo and then to Vandergrift. Mildred was an office worker in an accounting and investment firm. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, reading and playing cards. She is survived by her brother, Jacob R. Tarosky, of North Huntingdon Township, previously from Vandergrift, and also many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Chester E. Jablonski, a World WarII veteran, and her siblings, John, Andrew Joseph, Walter, Frank, Stanley, Mary, Helen, Pauline, Martha, George and Edward. Per Mildred's wishes, all funeral arrangements were private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store