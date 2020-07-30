1/1
Mildred K. Jablonski
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred K. Tarosky Jablonski, 88, of Vandergrift, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. She was born Sunday, Feb. 14, 1932, in Vandergrift, the daughter of the late Jacob and Rose Yankuskie Tarosky. She was a 1950 graduate of Vandergrift High School. She lived in Vandergrift, New Jersey and Florida before moving back to North Apollo and then to Vandergrift. Mildred was an office worker in an accounting and investment firm. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, reading and playing cards. She is survived by her brother, Jacob R. Tarosky, of North Huntingdon Township, previously from Vandergrift, and also many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Chester E. Jablonski, a World WarII veteran, and her siblings, John, Andrew Joseph, Walter, Frank, Stanley, Mary, Helen, Pauline, Martha, George and Edward. Per Mildred's wishes, all funeral arrangements were private. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo, PA 15673.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved