Mildred M. (Morran) Gainor, 95, of Natrona Heights, died peacefully surrounded by her family Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Concordia of Fox Chapel. Mildred was born Thursday, July 10, 1924, in Hite, Pa., to the late James Caldwell and Jeanette Callender Morran. She was a graduate of East Deer High School, and she worked as key punch operator for PPG in Creighton. She was a member of the Brackenridge American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Natrona Heights VFW. Mildred leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Sandra Jack, of Natrona Heights, Valerie (Roger) Babcock, of Bolivar, N.Y., and Russell (Susan) Gainor, of West Leechburg; her grandchildren, Meghan (Chris) Cogley, Colin (Hope) Jack, Toby (Cady) Hanes, Molly (Brandon) Smith, Casey Hanes, Nathan (Lisa) Richards, Kiley (Justin) Spang, Brittany (Jonathan) McLaughlin and Laura Blair; and her great-grandchildren, Garrett Cogley, Rebecca Cogley, Lydia Hanes, Brody Toy, Aria Spang and Cooper McLaughlin. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, who she married on June 7, 1947, and was married to for 58 years before he passed away Dec. 29, 2005; her sister, Katherine "Katy" Hartz; and her sons-in-law, Milton Jack and Gregory Hanes. Following Mrs. Gainor's wishes, a viewing and funeral will be held privately. Arrangement are under the care of ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730). For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Salvation Army, 917 Brackenridge Ave., Brackenridge, PA 15014; or to Allegheny Valley Association of Churches, 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065.