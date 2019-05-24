Milton Aaron Pritts, 71, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, peacefully in his sleep, after an 18-month battle with cancer. He was living in Louisville, Ky., with his wife, Sherry. While not unexpected, it came too soon. Milt was a spirited and complex soul who lived life to the fullest in his 71 years. He was the kid from Tarentum who dreamt big and faithfully loved his mom, brothers and sisters through it all. He was the fun-loving Nu Lambda Phi fraternity brother at Grove City College, where he met and married the love of his life. He was the enterprising business executive who traveled the world, made deals that didn't seem possible and relationships that lasted a lifetime. He was the friendly neighbor who loved a cookout, deviled eggs, billiards, darts, bonfires, a good drink and great friends. He was the creative tinkerer who loved gadgets and found joy in restoring old collectibles with his own personal touch. And he was the ultimate family man--a husband and a father of three children who he took around the world, sharing laughter, love and everything he had to give. Milt is survived by his wife, Sherry; his two sons, Brad and Todd; his daughter, Dana; two sisters, Minnie Peck and Carol Venesky; one brother, Ralph; and eight grandchildren. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 24, 2019