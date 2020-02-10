Home

Milton Jendrejewski


1951 - 2020
Milton Jendrejewski Obituary
Milton Jendrejewski, 68, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. He was born in Natrona Heights on Feb. 27, 1951, and was a son of the late Milton and Helen Jendrejewski. Milton was a graduate of Har-Brack High School. He served in the Army during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the American Legion in Brackenridge. Milton worked on cars before his retirement. He enjoyed watching the car races at Lernerville Speedway and watching football. He also loved music, especially the oldies. Survivors include his wife of 21 years, Darlene Brink Jendrejewski, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, his two brothers, Robert and Joseph Jendrejewski, preceded him in death. In accordance with Milton's wishes, there will be no services. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements.
