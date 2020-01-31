|
|
Minnie A. Nepolello, 83, of Peoria, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, in Peoria. She was born Feb. 9, 1936, to Frank and Angela Arabia, in Arnold. She married Fred Nepolello Sept. 6, 1958, in New Kensington. He survives. Also surviving are three sons, Fred (Eva) Nepolello, of Irvine, Calif., Tony (Carol) Nepolello, of Dunlap, Ill., and Matt (Kendahl) Nepolello, of Peoria; grandchildren, Taryn Harm, Gabriela Woods, Garrett, Zoe, Emma, Josh and Adam Nepolello; goddaughters, Anne White and Kari Stange; and close family friends, Gene and Bette Nelson. She was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. Minnie worked as a beautician. She loved to practice her faith, cook, play card games and tennis. She also enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers football team. Cremation rites have been accorded.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Church, in Morton, with Monsignor Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date. KNAPP-JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER in Morton is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heart of Illinois Down Syndrome Association, 325 E. Queenwood Road, Morton, IL 61550. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020