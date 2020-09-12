1/1
Minnie Athey
1919 - 2020
Minnie Keleel Athey, 101, of New Kensington, passed away Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in East Deer Personal Care Home, Creighton. She was born May 19, 1919, in Arnold, to the late Mohamed and Fatima Gareeb Keleel. Minnie lived in the area all her life. She was an assembly line worker at Glenshaw Glass for 20 years. Minnie enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family, often babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her door was always open to family at any time and always with a pot of food cooking on the stove to be shared with everyone. In addition to her parents, Minnie was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Joshua Tusing; second husband, Thomas Robert Athey; brothers, Carl, Mustafa, Abdul and Sharrief Mohamed; and sisters, Ann Hasson, Marion Ackerman, Grace Garvin, Goldie Long, Jessie Saye and Shirley Smith. Minnie is survived by her children, Minnie Louise (Charles) Barker, Shirley Joan (Wayne) Kocon, Thomas Robert Athey Jr. and Jaqueline Sue (Richard) Novak; eight grandchildren, Tracy Barker, Jamie Barker, Marcie Pyzewski, Gary Moser II, Christine Athey, Michael (Kayla) Novak and Jeremy and Melynda Novak; 13 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in the funeral home followed by burial in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
SEP
15
Visitation
01:00 - 01:30 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
