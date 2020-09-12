Minnie Ella King, 93, formerly of Lower Burrell, died Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Laurel, Md. She was born Jan. 23, 1927, in Pittsburgh, to the late Kenneth and Leona Deer Dougherty, and lived in Lower Burrell most of her life until moving to be near her son in 2017. A chef and waitress, she assisted in the operation of Mary Lou's Fine Foods restaurants in Arnold, Lower Burrell and Natrona Heights. Survivors include her sons, Dana (Corky) King, of Laurel, Md., and Stuart (Cris) King, of Lakewood, Colo.; grandchildren, Rachel (Zack) Blewett, of New Orleans, La., Aspen King, of Lakewood, Colo., and Hailey King, of Lakewood, Colo.; and brother, Robert Dougherty, of Cheswick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Benjamin R. King, and brothers, Donald Dougherty, Russell Dougherty and Kenneth Dougherty, as well as sisters, Ethel Suskewicz and Mary Lou Grabek. Private entombment was in Greenwood Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. The family plans a celebration of life event in the spring. Arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. Those who wish may make contributions to the charity of their choice
.