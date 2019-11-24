Home

Giunta-Bertucci Funeral Home Inc.
1509 Fifth Avenue
Arnold, PA 15068
(724) 337-1212
Minnie Ferma


Minnie Ferma Obituary
Minnie Ferma, 93, of New Kensington, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born May 24, 1926, in Indianola, daughter of the late Nick and Mary (Troese) Bologna. She was the wife of the late Salvatore Ferma. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Swidwa and Helen Wolfe. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. Minnie enjoyed Las Vegas, going to the beach, playing bingo and spending time with her family. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Jean Powers, of Lower Burrell, and Janet Marie (Ronald) Shurina, of Lower Burrell; four grandchildren, Christopher Shurina, Jeremy (Amy Beth) Shurina, Jennifer (Michael) Belli, and Vanessa Lynn Powers; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Genevieve (Richard) Olean, of Lower Burrell; a brother, Larry (Frances) Bologna, of Harwick; and nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed at 9:30 a.m. by prayers of transfer, in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be private.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019
