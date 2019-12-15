|
Moonyeene (Uhric) Nicastro, 86, of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. Moonyeene was born Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1933, in Tarentum, to the late Howard and Fay (Hartzel) Jones. She was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Natrona Heights. Moonyeene loved to be around her grandchildren. Moonyeene is survived by her son, Michael (Kim) Nicastro; and her grandchildren, Kelsie, Cody and Cory Nicastro. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael C. Nicastro (Aug. 6,1999); and her sisters, Betty Ross and Carol Crytzer.
At Moonyeene's request, all services and burial will be held privately. All services are under the care of the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730.
For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Allegheny Valley Association of Churches, 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019