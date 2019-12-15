Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-7730
Resources
More Obituaries for Moonyeene Nicastro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moonyeene Nicastro


1933 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Moonyeene Nicastro Obituary
Moonyeene (Uhric) Nicastro, 86, of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. Moonyeene was born Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1933, in Tarentum, to the late Howard and Fay (Hartzel) Jones. She was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Natrona Heights. Moonyeene loved to be around her grandchildren. Moonyeene is survived by her son, Michael (Kim) Nicastro; and her grandchildren, Kelsie, Cody and Cory Nicastro. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael C. Nicastro (Aug. 6,1999); and her sisters, Betty Ross and Carol Crytzer.
At Moonyeene's request, all services and burial will be held privately. All services are under the care of the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730.
For online condolences and more information, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Allegheny Valley Association of Churches, 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moonyeene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -