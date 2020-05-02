Myra Sue Marranconi, 77, of East Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, after her courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 8, 1943, the daughter of the late Harry and Myra (Jentkins) Steele. Sue was a Vandergrift icon, mostly everyone called her mom. She resided in East Vandergrift and had spent many hours bartending in all the local clubs. Sue was a member of the Vandergrift Methodist Church and enjoyed watching church on television. She loved people and many will miss her laugh and smile. She is survived by her two daughters, Debbie (Richie Morgante) Marranconi, of East Vandergrift, and Melanie (Joseph) Beck, of West Virginia; five grandchildren, James, Clifford, Bobbie (Marc), Payton and Lance; five great-grandchildren, Travis, Brittany, Jesse, Marissa and Robert; two great-great-grandchildren, Carson and Grayson; her longtime companion, Kenny Luczak, and her dog, Lobo. Due to public health concerns and our concerns for our families, a visitation and service to honor Sue's life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, 724-567-7006. Online condolences may be made at www.Gamblefh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sue's memory to the American Cancer Society.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 2, 2020.