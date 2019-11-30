|
Myrna M. Negley, 64, of Gilpin Township, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, after an extended illness. She was born Sept. 3, 1955, in New Kensington, to the late Walter E. and Anna-Mae Wolfe. She was a security guard at Allegheny Technologies at the Bagdad Plant for 24 years before her retirement. Myrna was also a former EMT and the first female firefighter at Eureka Hose in Tarentum. She lived in Gilpin Township since 1994. Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Gary Lee Negley; daughters, Heather Lee (Daniel) Dobson, Elizabeth (Sean) McCracken and April L. (Javier) Roman; sons, Timothy A. Norris and Matthew Negley; 13 grandchildren; sister, Naomi (David) Burris; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, her brother, Thomas Wolfe, preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068, or Monarch Hospice, 2837 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The Rev. Jerrad Peterman will officiate.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 30, 2019