Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Myrna Miller


1942 - 09
Myrna Miller Obituary
Myrna (Stemplewski) Miller, 77, of Cheswick, died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian hospital. She was born Sept. 14, 1942, the daughter of Stephon and Mary (De Salle) Stemplewski. She was a member of the Church of God, a Worldwide Association for the past 49 years. She was the loving wife of William A. Miller, who survives her; her cousins, Dick Silvester and his wife, Jane, of Valencia, Pa., Sylvia and her husband, Pat Mckeever, of Nokomis, Fla., Phil Zarecki, of Coraopolis, John Zarecki, of Riverside, Calif., and Carol Sikorski, of McMurray. Her parents preceded her in death.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME, Springdale/Cheswick.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
