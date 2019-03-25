Home

POWERED BY

Services
Krynicki Funeral Home
1007 Freeport Rd
Natrona Hts, PA 15065
(724) 224-8778
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Krynicki Funeral Home
1007 Freeport Rd
Natrona Hts, PA 15065
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Krynicki Funeral Home
1007 Freeport Rd
Natrona Hts, PA 15065
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtle Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtle M. Brown


1916 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Myrtle M. Brown Obituary
Myrtle M. Brown, 103, of Sarver, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Cheswick Rehabilitation Center, Cheswick. She was born March 14, 1916, in Waverly, W.Va., daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Julia (Dearth) Flowers. She lived in Natrona Heights from 1963 to 1968 before moving to Sarver. Myrtle was a homemaker. She was a member of Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church in Sarver and active in its Women's Missionary Society, and enjoyed crafts. She is survived by a son, George Allen Brown, and daughter-in-law and caregiver, Faith Brown, of Sarver; one granddaughter, two great-granddaughters; and a sister, Anna Laura Howell, of Weirton, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. George J. Brown, on July 28, 2000; son, Frederick Thomas Brown, in 2014; and eight brothers, Carl, Earl, Okey, Thomas Jr., Clyde, Allen, Harry and Edward Flowers.
The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, in KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, with the Rev. Larry Coltura, chaplain at Cheswick Rehab Center, officiating. Interment will take place in Sarverville Cemetery, Sarver.
Memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 16518 N. Main St. Ext., Butler, PA 16001.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now