Myrtle M. Brown, 103, of Sarver, died Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Cheswick Rehabilitation Center, Cheswick. She was born March 14, 1916, in Waverly, W.Va., daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Julia (Dearth) Flowers. She lived in Natrona Heights from 1963 to 1968 before moving to Sarver. Myrtle was a homemaker. She was a member of Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church in Sarver and active in its Women's Missionary Society, and enjoyed crafts. She is survived by a son, George Allen Brown, and daughter-in-law and caregiver, Faith Brown, of Sarver; one granddaughter, two great-granddaughters; and a sister, Anna Laura Howell, of Weirton, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. George J. Brown, on July 28, 2000; son, Frederick Thomas Brown, in 2014; and eight brothers, Carl, Earl, Okey, Thomas Jr., Clyde, Allen, Harry and Edward Flowers.

The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, in KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, with the Rev. Larry Coltura, chaplain at Cheswick Rehab Center, officiating. Interment will take place in Sarverville Cemetery, Sarver.

Memorial contributions may be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice, 16518 N. Main St. Ext., Butler, PA 16001.