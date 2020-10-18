1/1
Nancy A. Soroko
1933 - 2020
Nancy Ann (Moses) Soroko, 87, of Freeport, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. She was born Jan. 29, 1933, to William and Jennie Moses of New Kensington. Nancy worked at the Aluminum Company, and then for many years at the family restaurant, Bitar's, in New Kensington. She was a member of St. George Antiochian Christian Church of New Kensington, and the Ladies Bazbina and Myrrh Bearing societies of the church. Survivors include her son, Scott (Sue) Soroko, of Jeanette; daughter, Susan (Bill) Caripolti, of Freeport, with whom she lived; and sister, Arlene (Jeff) Meisner, of New Kensington; three grandchildren, Alyssa (Justin) Cotton, of Pittsburgh, Mathew Caripolti, of St. Petersburg, Fla., Bryan Caripolti, of Tampa, Fla., Stephanie (Jeff) Oravec, of Charlotte, N.C., and Steven Soroko, of Murrysville; four great-grandchildren, Asher Cotton, Maryn Oravec, Jackson Oravec, and Keaton Oravec. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Soroko, and sister, Valerie Ashi in 2012. All arrangements are private and entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., New Kensington. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Anyone wishing to attend the burial services should tentatively arrive at Greenwood at 12:30 p.m., and must wear a mask. Donations can be made in Nancy's memory to St. George Building Fund.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
To: Alyssa, Justin and Asher Cotton
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. May God hold you in his arms to comfort you. Nan will always be your Guardian Angel.

With Love and Prayers - Joyce and Billy Hannen
Joyce and Billy Hannen
Friend
