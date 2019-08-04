|
|
Nancy A. Wagner, 63, of Natrona Heights, went home to be with the Lord and Savior Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, after she fought a lifetime battle with cancer. Even through all of the pain and hardship she endured during her lifetime, she remained positive throughout and had a pure love for the simple things in life. Some of the things that she loved the most were God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit, her son, Justin Sadowski, and her beloved only grandchild, Jaden Yarris. She loved Jaden with all of her heart. She loved her kitty cat, Iris, and all cats in this world, music and singing karaoke, fishing, sewing, baking, reading, flowers and sunshine, angels, making her grandson chocolate-covered pretzels and watching him play baseball, and she enjoyed the company of her friends and family. Nancy always admired people who showed kindness, empathy, compassion and generosity, especially toward the poor and animals. She will be remembered by many as being one of the kindest and sweetest women you would ever meet, always putting others before herself, always having a big smile to share with someone or a laugh to brighten someone's day. Nancy was a graduate of Highlands High School and was very gifted and talented with music and art, cooking and baking, and drew the prototype picture for the very first Highlands Ram. Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Leo J. and Florence B. (Koedel) Wagner; a brother, Donald Wagner; and an infant brother, Harold Wagner. She is survived by her beloved son, Justin Sadowski; and grandson, Jaden Yarris; brother, Howard Wagner-Suzanne Thomson; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Wagner and Linda Rukavina; nephews, Todd Wagner and Jason Wagner; nieces, Erin Wagner-Haggerty and Keri Henderson; and many good friends, who are too many to list.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Officiating will be Pastor David Louis. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Nancy may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019