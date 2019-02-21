Nancy C. "Queenie" Lambert, 74, of Tarentum, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Platinum Ridge Nursing Home, after being ill the past several months. She was born April 28, 1944, in Russellton, to the late Thomas and Mary Kelly. Nancy was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith. She graduated from Deer Lakes and enjoyed canvas painting. She was an avid Elvis and Steelers fan. Nancy especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Kelly L. Lambert, of Arnold, Kerry (Gregg) Palmer, of Brackenridge, Howard Lambert, of Natrona Heights, and Karla (Shawn) Langer, of Brackenridge; grandchildren, Alicia, Kelsey, Kristy, Amanda, Alyssa, Serenity and Austin; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Sundee Kelly, of Florida, and Ronald Kelly, of Monroeville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard H. "Butchie" Lambert Jr., in 2002; and a brother, Thomas Kelly.

Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will be private.

