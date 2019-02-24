Nancy I. Kasinski, 77, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. She was born May 28, 1941, in Belle Vernon, to the late Elmo Lazzari and Ethel Nagy Willson. Nancy is survived by her husband of 35 years, George. She was the mother of Lisa (Grey) Garland, of Greer, S.C., Greg (Chele) Glasgow, of Covington, Ga., and Scott (Heather) Glasgow, of Macon, Ga. Nancy has two grandchildren, Jackson Suber and Cameron Glasgow. She was proud to have worked for Marriott, catering at Shady Side Academy, where she served lunches for more than 10 years. One of Nancy's favorite pastimes was to help the elderly ladies in her neighborhood with grocery shopping, and taking them to get their hair done.

Family will hold a private memorial service over the summer in West Newton. Arrangements entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.

