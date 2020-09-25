Nancy J. Baker, 73, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at her home in Painesville, Ohio. She was born Nov. 15, 1946, in Harrison Township, to the late Walter and Stella (Chupek) Kissel. She was a former member of St. Clement and Holy Martyr's Church, Tarentum. Nancy was a social member of the Brackenridge American Legion and Fraternal Order of Eagles, Tarentum. She graduated from St. Anthony School for the gifted in Oakmont. Survivors include her husband, William Baker; daughter, Kathleen Osborn, of Painesville, Ohio, and grandchildren, Kylie and Kameron Osborn. Also surviving are her siblings, Walter (Carol) Kissel, Marlene Donnelly and Rose (Joseph) Elm. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Kissel. A memorial service and burial will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit: www.dusterfh.com
