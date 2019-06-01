Nancy J. Beck, 87, of Crystal River, Fla., formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away Wednesday evening, May 29, 2019, at Cedar Creek Assisted Living Facility, in Crystal River, Fla. She was born Saturday, Jan. 16, 1932, in Pittsburgh, to John and Helen (Buerkle) Dunn, and came to Florida six years ago from Pittsburgh. She was a loving wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Carl B. Beck. Her surviving family members are; sons, Robert and Timothy Beck; and grandchildren, Mitchell and Sarah Lynn.

A private graveside service will take place at the Florida National Cemetery, in Bushnell, Fla., where she will be interred next to her beloved husband. Arrangements are under the direction of STRICKLAND FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Crystal River, Fla.

If so desired, please consider a memorial donation in Nancy's name to the Dorseyville Volunteer Fire Department, 100 Charles St., Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary