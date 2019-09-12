|
Nancy Jean (Hawker) Burns, 84, of New Kensington, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by her family. Nancy was born Sunday, April 28, 1935, in New Kensington, to the late Rowland and Frances (Petty) Hawker. She was a graduate of New Kensington High School Class of 1953. Nancy was a member of the Logans Ferry Presbyterian Church, where she was the current treasurer and a past deacon, elder and choir member. She was also part of the REAC of the Eagle's Club, in Verona, and the Logans Ferry Heights Fire Hall Ladies Auxiliary. She was a clerk of the Elections Board of Logans Ferry and a Logans Ferry and Renton Elementary School PTA member. She was a long time Avon representative for more than 50 years. She worked for a few years at Harts Department Store and Ben's Clothing Store, and after being an active member of the Girl Scouts growing up, she became a Girl Scout leader and den mother of the 979 Cub Scouts. In her spare time, Nancy enjoyed sewing, baking, spending time with her family and traveling with her husband. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Arthur G. Burns; her children, Judy (Terry) Thompson, of Cabot, Karen (William) Campbell, of New Kensington, and Eric (Lisa) Burns, of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren, Terry Thompson Jr., Melissa (Cameron) Eisenhauer, Hannah Campbell, Andrew Burns, Billy Campbell and Rachel Burns; and a sister, Lois Stevens, of Lansdale; two step-granddaughters, Marcie (Kenny) Bodzenski and Jodi (Michael) Fulmer; and four step-great-grandchildren, Molly and Adam Bodzenski and Maddi and Katie Fulmer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David Burns.
Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the CHURCHFIELD-PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 501 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, where a service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, with the Rev. Tim Sweigart, officiating, and the Rev. Robert Henry, assisting. Burial will follow at Parnassus Cemetery, New Kensington.
For online condolences, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019