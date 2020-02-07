|
|
Nancy Jane (Nemesek) Kalp, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Kalp was born Sept. 29, 1929, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of the late Charles and Nancy Raymond Nemesek. Mrs. Kalp was a lifelong member of United Methodist Church of Mt. Pleasant, and was currently attending United Methodist Church of New Stanton. Nancy was a graduate of the former Ramsay High School. Nancy was an avid gardener and excellent cook and baker, and enjoying sharing with her family and friends. She also enjoyed cheering on her Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, but most of all, enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren. Nancy was a great mother and grandmother with a heart of gold, who would do anything for you. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She is survived by her loving family, her daughter, Cheryl (Wayne) Wadsworth, of Mt. Pleasant; her beloved grandchildren, Ashley (Ryan) Quinn, and Matthew (Alees) Wadsworth; her great-grandchildren, Addie Quinn, Logan Quinn, Brock Ensley, Elin Wadsworth, and baby Wadsworth on the way; her sisters, Florabel Miller, of Palm Coast, Fla., and Betty Lou Catalina, of Tarrs; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Charles Kalp in 2016; and her brother and sister, Raymond Nemesek and Dorthy Nemesek Long. Family and friends will be received from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, the time of Nancy's funeral service, at the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Steve Bane officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.