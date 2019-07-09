Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Homes Inc
1400 Fifth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
724-335-2841
Nancy J. Kristofik


1945 - 09
Nancy J. Kristofik Obituary
Nancy Jane Kristofik, 73, of New Kensington, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, in the Allegheny Valley Hospital emergency room, Natrona Heights. She was born in New Kensington on Sept. 14, 1945, was a daughter of the late John and Frances M. Jabzanka Kristofik and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Nancy worked for Curtiss-Wright, originally Westinghouse, in Cheswick for 48 years until retiring. She was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, where she was very active. She also taught CCD and loved watching sports, especially golf, the Pirates and the Steelers.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF ARNOLD FUNERAL HOME, 1400 Fifth Ave. at 14th Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Thursday followed by a Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
Donations may be made in her name to the Brian Shaw Memorial Scholarship Fund. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 9, 2019
