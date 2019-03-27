Nancy J. (Tihey) Nath, 76, a longtime resident of Verona, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, at home, with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife for 59 years of Lawrence J. Nath Sr.; loving mother of Lawrence J. (Charlene Thut) Nath Jr. and Laura (Bob Tomnay) Cleary; stepmother of John Yohman, Michele Yohman, Amy Day, Tony (Dana) Nath and Michael Nath; grandmother of Michelle Brenner, Lawrence S. (Lauren) Nath, Donald (Megan) Cleary, Amanda Nath, Katherine Cleary, Emily (Robert) Ayala and Seaira Nath; great-grandmother of Lilly, Colton and Amelia; stepgrandmother of seven; stepgreat-grandmother of three; and dear sister of Arlene (Michael) Yots, Thomas (Sue) Tihey, Richard (Danette) Tihey and the late John (the late Gerry) Tihey. Nancy was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Verona, and enjoyed cake decorating and gardening. The family thanks Bridges Hospice for their loving care.

Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. Interment will follow in Verona Cemetery, Oakmont.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Verona Fire Department, 465 Parker St., Verona, PA 15147.