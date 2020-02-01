Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Nancy J. Wendereusz


1928 - 2020
Nancy J. Wendereusz Obituary
Nancy Jane (Hughes) Wendereusz, 91, of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 18, 1928, in Natrona Heights to the late Leonard Oliver and Grace Elizabeth Aites Hughes. Nancy worked in the high school cafeteria for Highlands School District. She was the oldest member of Church of the Brethren in Natrona Heights. Nancy enjoyed sewing, crafts, watching TV and bowling. She is survived by her children, Marlene (Darwin) Stivenson, of Buffalo Township, Larry (Peggy) Wendereusz, of Evans City, and Vickie Clark (Clifton Burr), of Cheswick; eight grandchildren, Carl (Lisa) Stivenson, Larry (Tricia) Wendereusz Jr., Shawn (Erin) Stivenson, Nanet Edge, Michael (Lynn) Wendereusz, Helena (John) Passarelli, Gary (Debbie) Mell and Doug Clark (fiancee, Mariah Mangery); nine great-grandchildren, Dalton and Dakota Stivenson, Corbin Edge, Brady Stivenson, Macy Stivenson, Caleb Passarelli, Bronston Wendereusz, Parker Mell and Gianni Clark; and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Walter P. Wendereusz on May 21, 2012; her daughter, Penny Mell on July 31, 2019; and by her brothers, William L., Robert G. and Clarence E. "Dutch" Hughes. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Officiating will be the Rev. Richard Hughes. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
