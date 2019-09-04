Home

Nancy L. Cappello


1947 - 06
Nancy L. Cappello Obituary
Nancy Lou Bayne Cappello, 72, of Lower Burrell, died Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Belair Health and Rehab, Lower Burrell. She was born June 21, 1947, in New Kensington and was a daughter of the late Arthur R. and Virginia E. (Espey) Bayne. For many years, she worked as a paralegal for Alcoa in New Kensington. Nancy enjoyed her nieces and nephews and spending time with all her family, her animals and visits to the casino. Besides her parents, she was preceded by a brother, Dale Bayne. Survivors include her husband of 25 years, Richard J. Cappello; her nieces and nephews; and all her relatives.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. At 8 p.m., there will be a funeral service in the funeral home with Pastor Daniel Carver officiating. Burial will be private.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com. Memorial contributions can be made in Nancy's name to Animal Protectors, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019
