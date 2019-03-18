Home

Nancy L. Fazekas Obituary
Nancy L. Fazekas, 80, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late George Fazekas; loving mother of Randy Doverspike; sister of Gene (Brenda) Doverspike, Wanda (the late Richard) Companion and the late Terry (surviving, Cindy) Doverspike; aunt of Todd (Christine) Doverspike, Desiree and Rachelle Companion, and Tara Lynn Doverspike; great-aunt of Justin (Kelly), Nathan and Phillip Doverspike; and a daughter of the late Wallace and Mabel (Swanson) Doverspike. Nancy was a good-hearted, loving person who took care of those around her. She enjoyed visiting the local casinos and spending time with her family.
There will be no visitation. Services are private. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox).
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019
