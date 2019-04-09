Nancy L. (Kamzalow) George, 64, of Frazer Township, died Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born Feb. 21, 1955, in Natrona Heights to the late Alex and Blanche D. (Carnahan) Kamzalow. Nancy grew up in the Culmerville section of West Deer, graduating from Deer Lakes High School in 1973. After high school, she went to work for Harmar Village Care Center, Harmarville Rehabilitation Center as a nursing assistant, where she worked for more than 20 years. She also worked for Deer Lakes School District for more than 10 years as a cafeteria worker and as a bus matron. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Newton C. George; her sons, Emmett M. and Caleb N. George, both at home; her grandson, Samuel N. Eddy; her siblings, Alex Kamzalow Jr., David J. Kamzalow, Ronald K. Kamzalow, Connie George and Lita (Brian) Lasher, all of West Deer Township; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a stepdaughter, Nicole D. George; and a brother, Daniel L. Kamzalow.

Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, with her nephew, the Rev. Hamilton George, officiating. She will be laid to rest in Bull Creek Cemetery, West Deer.

