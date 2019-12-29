Home

Nancy L. Macakanja

Nancy Lee (Gallagher) Macakanja, 82, of East Amherst, N.Y., died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard J. Macakanja; loving stepmother of Gregory Macakanja and the late Juliane Foley; adored grandmother of Sarah Foley and Pamela Macakanja; great-grandmother of Mason Strasser and Rylee Strasser; dear sister of James (Carol) Gallagher, Margaret (late Lyndon) Landon and Doris Ann (late Richard) Neubauer; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
There will be no prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019, in Clarence Presbyterian Church, 9675 Main St., Clarence, NY 14031.
Online condolences may be shared at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
