Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Nawrocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Nawrocki


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy L. Nawrocki Obituary
Nancy Lee (Crawford) Nawrocki, 82, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Concordia Lutheran Ministries Nursing Home in Cabot. A daughter of the late Leland and Lillian (Patrick) Crawford, she was born Oct. 27, 1937, in New Kensington. Nancy was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leechburg, the Leechburg Museum for more than 25 years, sold Avon for more than 30 years, and was a DAR life member and TOPS member for many years in Leechburg. She enjoyed reading novels and traveling, having visited her grandmother Mary's roots in Hungary with daughter Elise and to Africa with daughter Alicia. Survivors include two twin daughters, Andrea Beth Shaner and Adriene Elise Nawrocki; a son, Leland Brent Nawrocki; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Theodore "Ted" Nawrocki, in June 2016; a daughter, Alicia Claire Nawrocki; a brother, David Crawford; a sister, Cheryl Crawford; and a son-in-law, Mitch Shaner. Friends will be welcomed by her family from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), with the Rev. James V. Arter III officiating. Private interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Gilpin Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's name may be made to the Leechburg Museum, 118 First St., Leechburg, PA 15656. Condolences to the Nawrocki family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -