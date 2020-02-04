|
Nancy Lee (Crawford) Nawrocki, 82, formerly of Leechburg, passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Concordia Lutheran Ministries Nursing Home in Cabot. A daughter of the late Leland and Lillian (Patrick) Crawford, she was born Oct. 27, 1937, in New Kensington. Nancy was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leechburg, the Leechburg Museum for more than 25 years, sold Avon for more than 30 years, and was a DAR life member and TOPS member for many years in Leechburg. She enjoyed reading novels and traveling, having visited her grandmother Mary's roots in Hungary with daughter Elise and to Africa with daughter Alicia. Survivors include two twin daughters, Andrea Beth Shaner and Adriene Elise Nawrocki; a son, Leland Brent Nawrocki; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Theodore "Ted" Nawrocki, in June 2016; a daughter, Alicia Claire Nawrocki; a brother, David Crawford; a sister, Cheryl Crawford; and a son-in-law, Mitch Shaner. Friends will be welcomed by her family from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), with the Rev. James V. Arter III officiating. Private interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Gilpin Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nancy's name may be made to the Leechburg Museum, 118 First St., Leechburg, PA 15656. Condolences to the Nawrocki family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.