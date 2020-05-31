Nancy L. (Humphrey) Petrilla, 87, of Washington Township, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, at QLS- West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born March 18, 1933, in Lower Burrell, she was a daughter of the late Leland and Mary (Reep) Humphrey. Nancy was a graduate of Washington Township High School, and was a former member of the Apollo Eastern Star #125. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting and sewing, camping, and was a member of a local card club. Nancy most loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph A. Petrilla, who passed away on Nov. 14, 2014; and her sister, Lorraine Townsend. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Shari (Lawrence) Waryanka, of Washington Township, and Wendy (Douglas) Urick, of Washington Township; grandchildren, Rodney (Jerri) Urick, Renee Kowalewski, and Tara Bistline; great-grandchildren, Allison, Matthew, Claire, and Emma; sister, Patricia "Patsy" Lewis, of Lower Burrell; and her best friend, Doris Kline, of Washington Township. At the family's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. Services with interment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the American Diabetes Association, 112 Washington Place, Suite 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 31, 2020.