Nancy Lee (McCullough) Shafer, 90, of Apollo, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born March 12, 1930, in Apollo, she was a daughter of the late Owens A. and Luella (Meckley) McCullough. Nancy lived in the Kiski Valley all of her life, and was a 1948 graduate of Apollo High School, where she was the class valedictorian. Nancy and late husband, Cal, were longtime active members of the North Apollo Church of God. She volunteered at the Apollo Historical Society and the Orchard Hills Christian Academy. She was an avid reader, especially of fiction and adventure novels. Nancy was well versed in history. She most loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Calvin "Cal" Shafer, who passed away July 6, 2016; grandson, Brandon Sulava; and a brother, James McCullough. Nancy is survived by her son, J. Christian "Chris" (Robin) Shafer, of Egg Harbor Township, N.J.; daughter, Anne Sulava, of Apollo; grandchildren, Carolyn, Marielle, Abigail, Samantha and Olivia; son-in-law, James A. "Shmouse" Sulava, of Apollo; brother, Earl McCullough, of Broomfield, Colo.; sisters, Mary A. Prebish, of North Apollo, and Dottie Pearlman, of North Apollo; and nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, in the North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St., North Apollo. Private inurnment in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the Apollo Memorial Library, 219 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Apollo, PA 15613. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 1, 2020.