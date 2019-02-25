Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy L. Williams


1939 - 06 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy L. Williams Obituary
Nancy L. (Rayburg) Williams, 79, of Springdale Township, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. She was born June 19, 1939, to her parents, the late Stephen and Ann (Fitzmaurice) Rayburg, and had been a lifelong resident of the community. Mrs. Williams attended Springdale High School, class of 1957, and was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale. Nancy worked as a seamstress for many years before starting her family. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren. Surviving her are her son, Richard K. (Maryann) Williams Jr., of Gibsonia; grandchildren, Corey Williams, Emilee (Nick) Nucci, Brandon (Silvia Rizkallah) Williams, and Connor and Austin Williams; great-granddaughter, Leah Nucci; brothers, Ed (Helen) Rayburg, of Cheswick, and Jerry (Donna) Rayburg, of Leechburg; and sisters, Mary Ann (Dutch) Miller, of Harwick, Diane (Gary) Hargraves, of Florida, Sandy Skanderson, of Springdale, and Debbie Anthony, of Jefferson Hills. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard K. Williams Sr., in 1996; brothers, Steve and Tom; and sisters, Delores, Betty, Kay and Martha.
Friends are invited to attend her Christian funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, Springdale.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now