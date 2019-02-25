Nancy L. (Rayburg) Williams, 79, of Springdale Township, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 22, 2019. She was born June 19, 1939, to her parents, the late Stephen and Ann (Fitzmaurice) Rayburg, and had been a lifelong resident of the community. Mrs. Williams attended Springdale High School, class of 1957, and was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale. Nancy worked as a seamstress for many years before starting her family. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and especially spending time with her family and grandchildren. Surviving her are her son, Richard K. (Maryann) Williams Jr., of Gibsonia; grandchildren, Corey Williams, Emilee (Nick) Nucci, Brandon (Silvia Rizkallah) Williams, and Connor and Austin Williams; great-granddaughter, Leah Nucci; brothers, Ed (Helen) Rayburg, of Cheswick, and Jerry (Donna) Rayburg, of Leechburg; and sisters, Mary Ann (Dutch) Miller, of Harwick, Diane (Gary) Hargraves, of Florida, Sandy Skanderson, of Springdale, and Debbie Anthony, of Jefferson Hills. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard K. Williams Sr., in 1996; brothers, Steve and Tom; and sisters, Delores, Betty, Kay and Martha.

Friends are invited to attend her Christian funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church, Springdale.

www.jarviefuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary