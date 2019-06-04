Nancy M. Kerner, of Allison Park, passed away peacefully in her sleep on her 88th birthday. The daughter of the late Harry and Clara Potter, Nancy was born June 2, 1931, and grew up in Schenley. Nancy married Oral Harmon Kerner on Sept. 29, 1952, in Virginia. They had two children, Joseph Oral Kerner and Cynthia Kerner Huwe. Nancy was a longtime employee at Community Supermarket in Verona. Nancy loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, and watching golf. She also loved baking. She was regularly asked to make cookies and desserts for weddings, including both of her granddaughters' weddings in 2018. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bill, Bob and Harry Jr.; and best friend, Jeanne Heddinger. She is survived by her children, Joseph Oral Kerner and his fiancee, Linda Yanusiewski, of Pittsburgh; Cynthia Kerner Huwe and her husband, William Huwe, of Allison Park; granddaughters, Rhea (Zack) Steele and Rose (Mike) Martin; great-grandson, Elias Martin; and her siblings, June, Dick, Jim, Don, Pat and Sally.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg, PA 15656. A celebration of life tribute service will begin at 4 p.m. in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nancy's memory to the , 444 Liberty Ave. No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.