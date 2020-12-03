Nancy Marsenelli, 87, of Vandergrift, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born April 13, 1933, in Vandergrift, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Mary (Verastic) Snyder. Nancy was a homemaker that lived in Vandergrift all her life and was a graduate of Vandergrift High School. She was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Marsenelli; and siblings, Ralph, Harold, Evelyn, Robert T. and Virginia Snyder. Nancy is survived by her nieces, Karen Gibbons, of West Palm Beach, Fla., Roberta Workman, of West Palm Beach, Fla., and Karla Niethammer, of Brooksville, Fla.; and nephews, Robert T. Snyder, of St. Petersberg, Fla., and Joseph P. Snyder, of Gainsville, Fla. At Nancy's request, there will be no viewing. There will be a memorial Mass at a later date in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., Vandergrift. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.