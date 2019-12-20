|
Nancy Moses, 57, our sweet angel, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, surrounded by family, after a brief four-day illness. Her husband of nearly 12 years, Wolfgang Buettner, was her soulmate and the love of her life. Nancy was born and raised in Arnold, the adored daughter of George and Ann Moses, both deceased. She was the beloved sister of Diane (Tim), Becky (Joey) and half-brother, Philip. She will be sorely missed by her nieces; nephews (especially Timmy and Jordan); great-nieces; great-nephews; stepchildren, Paulina and Korbinian; dear cousins; and numerous friends, including her students who called her Momma Moses. Nancy was a high school English teacher in Long Beach, Calif., for the last 18 years. A gentle soul, Nance was always there for you, no matter the situation, whether with her kind heart, words of wisdom or her wonderful sense of humor and laughter.
No visitation. A memorial has not been planned at this time.
All we ask is that you remember her in your dearest thoughts and keep her memory alive in your hearts.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019