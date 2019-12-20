Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Moses
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Moses

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Moses Obituary
Nancy Moses, 57, our sweet angel, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, surrounded by family, after a brief four-day illness. Her husband of nearly 12 years, Wolfgang Buettner, was her soulmate and the love of her life. Nancy was born and raised in Arnold, the adored daughter of George and Ann Moses, both deceased. She was the beloved sister of Diane (Tim), Becky (Joey) and half-brother, Philip. She will be sorely missed by her nieces; nephews (especially Timmy and Jordan); great-nieces; great-nephews; stepchildren, Paulina and Korbinian; dear cousins; and numerous friends, including her students who called her Momma Moses. Nancy was a high school English teacher in Long Beach, Calif., for the last 18 years. A gentle soul, Nance was always there for you, no matter the situation, whether with her kind heart, words of wisdom or her wonderful sense of humor and laughter.
No visitation. A memorial has not been planned at this time.
All we ask is that you remember her in your dearest thoughts and keep her memory alive in your hearts.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -