Nancy (Spang) Musser, 51, of Avonmore, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. She was born Feb. 28, 1968, the daughter of the late Arthur and Rose Marie (Pirhalla) Spang Sr. Nancy was a graduate from Kiski Area High School class of 1986, and was employed as a buyer/planner at BSH Home Appliance Corporation. She enjoyed spending her time with family and friends at Musser Mountain and was an avid cook that prepared many holiday meals. Nancy had the biggest heart, her love and compassion was endless. She is survived by her husband, Verne Musser, of Avonmore; six sons, Brandon (Ashley) Spang and Shane Marchitelli, of North Carolina, Frank (Pamela) McCauley, of Spring Church, Michael (Selma) Dautovic-Ham, of St. Louis, Mo., Cody Musser, of New York, and Taylor Musser, of Orchard Hills; three daughters, Nicole Musser, of Pittsburgh, Jaelyn Musser, of Arkansas, and Angelia (Ben) Perkins, of Pittsburgh; three brothers, Arthur Spang, of North Carolina, Frank (Mersa) Spang, of North Carolina, and John Spang, of Vandergrift; two sisters, Patricia Spang, of Vandergrift, and Tracy Boop, of Spring Church; 10 grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Steve and Sunday (Gengo) Pirhalla; paternal grandparents, Joseph Arthur and Margerie Thomas Spang; a step-grandmother, Grace Mitchell Spang; and her infant daughter, Kimberly Marchitelli.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, with a service at 4:30 p.m. at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, 724-567-7006, with Pastor Scott Fairman officiating.
In lieu of fowers, donations can be made on behalf of Nancy to the First Responders. Online condolences may be made at www.Gamblefh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019