Nancy R. Marra, 89, of Lower Burrell, went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She passed peacefully, with family present, at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Sept. 22, 1929, in Arnold, to the late Salvatore "Sam" and Elvira Gatto Runco, and had been a lifelong resident of the local area. Nancy was a member of Trinity United Christian Church, Lower Burrell, and she worked for the Department of Defense until retiring in 1995. She loved cooking, baking and flower gardening, but above all else she loved spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her four children, MaryMelissa (Robert) Dunn, of Erie, Mark E. (Kim) Matuizek, of New Kensington, Michael J. Marra, of Lower Burrell, and Phillip Anthony (Dana) Marra, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Justin (Lisa) Conrad, Brittany (Craig) Canfield, Tiffany Bernardo, Phillip C. Marra and Anthony J. Marra; great-grandchildren, Kyla, Landon and Maddox Canfield; brother, John (Joan) Runco, of Lower Burrell; and sister, Rosanna (Robert) Smorey, of California. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Joseph Matuizek; son, Joseph Phillip Matuizek; brothers, Pat and Phillip Runco; sisters, Mary Vinkovich and Sue Lascola; and infant brother, Carmine Runco.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where a parting prayer service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by funeral service at 11 a.m., in Trinity United Christian Church. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold.

