Nancy W. Kuhns Crawford, 95, of Saltsburg (Bell Township), passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Tuesday, Dec. 9, 1924, in Bell Township, the daughter of the late Joseph A. and Blanche F. Detman Kuhns. She was a member of the Salina Bible Church in Salina, Pa., and a member of the church's senior citizens group. She enjoyed crocheting, baking, quilting, sewing (she made a lot of her children's clothing) and was an avid reader who had a small library of books in her home. She is survived by her children, Mearle Crawford and his wife, Golda, of Saltsburg, Nancy Sanner and her husband, David, of Saltsburg, Betty Reefer and her husband, Dennis, of Saltsburg, and Susan Crawford, of Saltsburg; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Leroy Crawford in 1999; her sons, William and David Crawford; her daughter, Alice Biesecker; her great-granddaughter, Ashli Gaston; and her brothers, Cecil and Carl Kuhns.
Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home, with the Rev. Jim Fritz officiating. Interment will be held in St. James Cemetery in Bell Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Salina Bible Church, 4132 Rt. 819, Avonmore, PA 15618. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
