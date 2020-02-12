|
Nannie Jean Klaput, 93, of Freeport, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Concordia Hospice, surrounded by her family and loved ones as she began her final journey. Nannie's visit on earth began Nov. 27, 1926, in Cadogan, as one of the first recorded set of triplets born in Armstrong County. She and brothers, John and Bert, were born to the late Bert and Nancy Schrecengost Kuhn. She grew up in Cadogan and attended Ford City High School. On July 2, 1945, Nannie married the love of her life, Joseph H. Klaput Sr. After his release from the Army Air Corps, they relocated to Freeport, and shared more than 64 years together before his death in 2010. Primarily a homemaker, Nannie was employed by Schenley Distillery in the 1940s and was a house-mother for Citizen's General Hospital School of Nursing in the 1970s. She also volunteered at the local election polls and at Allegheny Valley Hospital for a number of years. Nannie loved to sing and dance, and it was a joy to watch her glide across the dance floor in Joe's arms. An adventurer, Nannie delighted in travel, visiting all 50 states, most of the counties in Pennsylvania, as well as 14 countries in Europe and Asia, and her home was dotted with mementos of her many experiences. But she always said there was no place she preferred to Freeport. She was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Catholic Church in Freeport, and was active with Silver Sneakers at the Natrona Heights YMCA prior to her move to Concordia, Cabot, in 2016. Above all else, Nannie treasured her family. She was a loving wife, mother and friend, and touched many more lives than she would ever realize. She will be greatly missed and forever cherished by daughters, Nancy (Andrew) Ruffner and Donna (Steven) Gardner, both of Freeport; brother, Leo (Doris) Kuhn and brother-in-law, Lloyd Jack, both of Cadogan; sister-in-law, Delphine Klaput, of Michigan; grandchildren, Andrew (Tina) Ruffner, Jenni Valenti, Kerri (Ben) Clepper, Joseph Klaput III, Jessica Klaput, Brian (Lisa) Gardner and Sean (Patti) Gardner; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Julia, Gracie, Cole, Keira, Molly, Andy, Finn, Abby, Claire, Kye, Cora and Jayden; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Nannie was preceded in death by her son, Joseph H. Klaput Jr.; sisters, Katherine Wilson, Helen Kuhn, Agnes Buzzinotti, Dorothy Younkins and Shirley Jack; and her triplet brothers, John and Bert Kuhn. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. A parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St Mary, Mother of God Church, 608 High St., Freeport, with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating. Burial will be beside her husband, Joe, in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Nannie to the to honor her loved ones affected by this terrible disease. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.