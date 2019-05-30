Home

Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Nannie L. Kemp Obituary
Nannie L. Kemp, 85, of Arnold, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born in Natrona Heights on June 2, 1933, to the late Fernando and Hazel Adams Semprevivo and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. Kemp was a member of Manor Bible Fellowship Church, Tarentum. She was an excellent cook who enjoyed reading her Bible spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Claude "Sonny" Kemp; daughter, Joyce Truckley, of Lower Burrell; sons, John (Lois) Truckley, of Brackenridge, and Robert (Karen) Kemp, of Tarentum; grandchildren, Beth (Martin) Hosbach, Josh (Emily) Truckley, Michelle Truckley, Tori (Jim) Cadelaria, Scott Truckley, Jennifer (Jeremiah) Huth, Dwayne Cooper-Truckley and Denise Truckley; step-grandchildren Alberta (Josh) Stockdill and Kayla Erb; and two brothers, Dennis Semprevivo, of Sierra Vista, Ariz., and Kenneth (Mara) Semprevivo, of New Kensington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three children, Anita Lorent, Alan Truckley and Barry Truckley; sisters, Juanita Baker, Carol Semprevivo and Lavina Geraci; and brothers, Frederick Semprevivo, Thomas Semprevivo and Jeffrey Semprevivo.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in care of the family. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 30, 2019
