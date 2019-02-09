Naomi C. (Brothers) Black, 77, of Markle, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her family. A daughter of the late Kleo Brothers and Leona M. (Ball) Brothers, she was born May 27, 1941, in Punxsutawney. Naomi had been employed as a production worker with Uncle Charley's Sausage in Vandergrift before retirement. She was of the Presbyterian faith. Naomi enjoyed reading, family picnics and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, James R. Black, of Markle; her two daughters, Margene Illar, of Hyde Park, and Jennifer Foster (Douglas), of Waynesville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Justine Romeo (Kevin), of New Alexandria, and Hayden Foster, of Waynesville, Ohio; three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Ellie and Mason Romeo; two brothers, Harold "Ed" Brothers, of Idabel, Okla., and Kleo "Bud" Brothers (Mandi), of Markle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Bernice Lemmon, Mona Lee Coy and an infant sister.

Friends welcomed by her family from 1 p.m. until the time of ceremonies at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051, with the Rev. Cliff Foster officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Naomi may be made to the Monarch Hospice Donation Fund, 2837 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Condolences to the Black family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.