|
|
Naomi "Nae-Nae" Elizabeth (Wynder) Goodson, 74, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was born March 17, 1945, in Pensacola, Fla. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Isaac "Jerry" Gant, and mother, Bertha Mae (Wynder) Gant. Naomi graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1963. Shortly thereafter, she moved to New Kensington with her husband, where she resided all of her life. She was a homemaker while raising her four children. She later went to work at Harmarville Rehabilitation as a clinical secretary for many years. After that, she worked at Giant Eagle as a receptionist/switchboard operator for eight years before retiring in 2008. Naomi loved spending time with family, friends and former co-workers. She enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening, listening to jazz music, watching The Young and the Restless, Facebook and talking to people. She could carry on a conversation with a complete stranger as if she had known them for years. Naomi is survived by her husband of 56 years, Danny J. Goodson Jr.; children, Donna (Richard Suggs) Bryant, of Pittsburgh, Steven (Dorothea) Goodson, of Killeen, Texas, Sharon Hudzick, of Lower Burrell, Daniel (Gina) Goodson III, of New Kensington; 14 grandchildren, Michael Hudzick, Alycia Goodson, Steven Goodson II, Brittany Hudzick, Avery Webster, Monica Bryant, Mariah Hudzick, Daniel Goodson IV, Jordan Goodson, Shiaslynn Goodson, Savannah LaLiberte, DeMarqus Goodson, Sarai Goodson and Destiny Goodson; 10 great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Juanita Gant James, Cherry (Carl) Montgomery, Gwendolyn Gant, Jacqueline Gant, Michael Gant, Christine (Earl) Hunter, Doris Gant-Smith and Linda Gant, all of Pensacola, Fla.; aunt, Alice Whitehurst, of Pensacola, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ricky L. Gant.
A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD, 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Arnold.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019