Natalie M. (Miller) Walsh, 89, of Cheswick, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at home. She was born Dec. 6, 1929, to her late parents, William and Veronica Parke Miller, and had been a lifelong resident of the community. She was a member of Springdale United Methodist Church and liked to play cards with her friends, spend time with her family and especially watch sports on television. Surviving her are son, James (Verna) Walsh, of Springdale; daughters, April Reifer, of Fenelton, and Amy Kelly, of Tennessee; sister, Ellen Patterson, of Cheswick; grandchildren, James Walsh, Jamie Pasquale, Bethany Schutzman, Sarah Paal, Erin Kelly and Jennifer (David) Bolack; and great-grandchildren, Lily Pasquale, James Pasquale, Logan Schutzman, Conor Schutzman, David Walsh, Ryane Walsh, Christopher Paal, Natalie Paal and Adrian, August, Ari and Abby.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. Services will commence at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, following visitation, and burial will take place in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cranio Care Bears for Craniosynostosis, P.O. Box 464, Mead, CO 80542. www.jarviefuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 23, 2019