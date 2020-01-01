Home

Natalie W. Trawinsky


Natalie W. Trawinsky Obituary
Natalie W. Trawinsky, 90, of Allegheny Township, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in her home. She was born March 23, 1929, in East Vandergrift, to the late John and Petronela Borowski Kaczor, and had been a resident of Allegheny Township since moving from East Vandergrift in 1951. Mrs. Trawinsky was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and of the former Ladies Guild at the church. She loved her Polish heritage and enjoyed baking, gardening, singing, riding in her golf cart with her dog, Chloe, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her three granddaughters. She is survived by her two daughters, Diane Trawinsky and Sharon L. (Aaron) Liska, both of Allegheny Township; three granddaughters, Erica, Gretchen and Bethany Liska; numerous nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Chloe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Raymond J. Trawinsky, Feb. 22, 2013; four sisters, Virginia (Al) Sydlik, Loretta (Joseph) Gonka, Henrietta (John) Bragiel and Josephine (Vincent) Spelock; and in-laws, Emily Trawinsky, Stanley (Eldora) Trawinsky and Edward (Cecilia) Trawinsky.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
The family suggests donations made in her name to the . www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
