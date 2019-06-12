Nathan James Macklin, 44, an Army veteran of New Kensington, formerly of Apollo, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was the son of Lorraine (Morse) Valenta and Jeffrey Lee Macklin; and stepson of Terrance C. Valenta. Nathan was the loving brother of Scott Anthony (Erika) Macklin, of Star Junction, Pa., and loving brother of Marcy Anne Fleeharty, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; and his adoring nephews, Avery Sage Fleeharty, of Morgantown, W.Va., Ian Joseph Lombardo and Brian Alan Macklin, both of Star Junction, have fond memories of hiking the Pennsylvania parks and rails-to-trails with Uncle Nathan. He is survived by his grandmother, Dolores Macklin; his dear aunt, Beverly Lyons, of Stratford, Va.; and his friend and role model, Donald Nickels, of Allegheny Township. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charlotte and Willard Morse and Lawrence Eugene Macklin. He will be missed by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Nathan was a 1993 graduate of Kiski Area High School and with high honors from Westmoreland County Community College with an associate degree in engineering technology. He was a member of Phi Theta Kappa and listed in Who's Who. Nathan enjoyed reading the Bible, hiking, biking, canoeing, music, photography and wood working.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, Lower Burrell, 724-335-6500. At a later date, Nathan will have a private military honor guard and prayer service at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.

By request of the family, donations may be made by Paypal to Roaring Run Watershed Association, PO Box 333, Apollo, PA 15613. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.





Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary